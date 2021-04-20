Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.