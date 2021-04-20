Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,118,239 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

