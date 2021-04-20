Flamingo Price Reaches $0.88 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $131.74 million and $75.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00279393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.00982098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00658996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.86 or 0.99973316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

