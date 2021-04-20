flatexDEGIRO’s (FNNTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $$123.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

