FLO Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $102,493.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

