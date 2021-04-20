Flow Price Reaches $33.75 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $33.75 or 0.00059964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $141.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

