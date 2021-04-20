Flowchain (FLC) One Day Volume Tops $41.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $85,586.53 and $41.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.