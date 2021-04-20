Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 99.87 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The firm has a market cap of £61.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.70. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.84 ($1.41).
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.