Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 99.87 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The firm has a market cap of £61.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.70. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.84 ($1.41).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

