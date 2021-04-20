FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading Down 5.3%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 48,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

