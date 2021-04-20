FOAM (FOAM) One Day Volume Tops $49,869.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and $49,869.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

