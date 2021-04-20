Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.44 Million

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $382.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $387.20 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

