Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.32

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 5694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.