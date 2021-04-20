Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.86

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.86 and traded as high as C$55.26. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 2,774,278 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

