Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dawson James raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

