Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.