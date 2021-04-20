Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,196 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

