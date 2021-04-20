Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.