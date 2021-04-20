Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$187.20.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV traded up C$2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$173.94. 54,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,023. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.83.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.