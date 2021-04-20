Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FELE opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

