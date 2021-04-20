Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,182 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 484,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,207,822. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

