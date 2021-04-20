Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0224 on Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $681.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

