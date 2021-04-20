Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.85 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $85.85 million and $47.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

