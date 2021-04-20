FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,979. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

