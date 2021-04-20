FTC SOLAR, INC. (FTCI) to Raise $350 Million in IPO

FTC SOLAR, INC. (FTCI) expects to raise $350 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,400,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, FTC SOLAR, INC. generated $187.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $15.9 million. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and HSBC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Cowen, Simmons Energy (A Division of Piper Sandler), Raymond James and Roth Capital Partners were co-managers.

FTC SOLAR, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global provider of advanced two-panel solar tracker systems, supported by proprietary software and value-added engineering services – currently marketed under the Voyager brand. Our mission is to provide differentiated products, software and services that maximize energy generation and cost savings for our customers, and to help facilitate the continued growth and adoption of solar power globally. Trackers significantly increase the amount of solar energy produced at a solar installation by moving solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation relative to the sun. The combination of integrated hardware tracking technology and advanced software algorithms in solar tracker systems yields, on average, 25% more energy and delivers a 17% lower levelized cost of energy compared to fixed-tilt mounting systems, according to 2020 BNEF reports. Our customers include leading project developers, solar asset owners and engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) contractors that design and build solar energy projects. Our estimated U.S. tracker market share is approximately 11%. “.

FTC SOLAR, INC. was founded in 2017 and has 178 employees. The company is located at 9020 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Suite I-260, Austin, Texas 78759 and can be reached via phone at (737) 787-7906 or on the web at https://ftcsolar.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC SOLAR INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC SOLAR INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.