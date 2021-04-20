FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.92. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 240,770 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

