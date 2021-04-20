FujiCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $324.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,897.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.07 or 0.03909204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $904.91 or 0.01648351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00450399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.36 or 0.00709253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00524319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00413138 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00246448 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,402,172,601 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

