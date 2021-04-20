Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $198.03 million and $3.35 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.17 or 1.00262603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00129766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

