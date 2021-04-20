Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $198.03 million and $3.35 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.17 or 1.00262603 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00035391 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012985 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00129766 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005472 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
