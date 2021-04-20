Fundamenta Reaches One Day Volume of $3.53 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.15 million and $3.53 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.