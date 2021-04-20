Fusible (FUSII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,355.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $915,688.61 and $36,355.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars.

