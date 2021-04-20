FuzeX (FXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $197.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.