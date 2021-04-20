FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.65. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

