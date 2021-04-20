FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

AMCR stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 763,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

