FY2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreased by Analyst

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.46. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

