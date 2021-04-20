G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.98). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,040 shares of company stock worth $1,747,908 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 463,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

