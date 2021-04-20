Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $175.32 million and $853,095.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

