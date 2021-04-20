Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.
