Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

