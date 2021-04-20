Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Down 0.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

