Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Down 3.4%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.82. 264,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 114,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

