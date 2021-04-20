Galecto, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Galecto had issued 5,666,667 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLTO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Galecto alerts:

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Galecto has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,178,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.