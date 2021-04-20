GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. 22,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,405,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

GAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get GAN alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.