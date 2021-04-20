Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.85 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $169.36 million and approximately $45.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $16.72 or 0.00029713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.