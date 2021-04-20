GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.41 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00005861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $252.79 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,130,567 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

