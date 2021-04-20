Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.81, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

