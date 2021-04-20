Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.29 and a 200-day moving average of $703.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

