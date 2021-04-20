Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

