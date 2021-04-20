Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

