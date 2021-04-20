Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 537,784 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,784 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $93.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

