Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 766 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

