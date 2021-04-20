Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.54. 2,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 710,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

