GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. GATX updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 319,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,595. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

Get GATX alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.